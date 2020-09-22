District records 150 cases, lowest in the last 50 days

The district recorded lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the last 50 days on Monday.
The district recorded just 150 cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 4,306 and total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 47,516.
In the last 24 hours 272 people who were undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and in home isolation, were discharged. The district also recorded two deaths taking the total toll to 365.
As per District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, this was for the first time in the last 50 days that the daily cases stood below the 200-mark.
“This month, the district has been seeing a drop in cases. From averaging around 900 to 1,000 cases per day in August, we are recording around 300 to 400 cases per day. This is significant and if the trend continues for a few more days, we can come to a conclusive theory,” he said. As on Monday, the very active clusters (new) were 31, very active clusters (existing) were 211 and active clusters were 526.
