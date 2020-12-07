District records 15 new COVID cases, one death

73 persons recover in 24 hours

The district recorded 15 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (from Saturday to Sunday morning), taking the cumulative tally to 58,950 according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 513 after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the bulletin.

As many as 73 persons, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, have recovered from the virus.

With the new discharges, the number of recoveries stands at 58,075, which is 98.5%. Active cases came down below the 400-mark, for the first time since June, and stand at 362.