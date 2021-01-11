Visakhapatnam

District records 13 new COVID-19 cases and one death

The district recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 59,951.

The district also recorded one death and the total death count has gone up to 528, since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, last year.

About 30 persons infected with the coronavirus were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges to 59,229. With this the number of active cases has further dropped to 194.

