District records 120 new cases, lowest in 80 days

The district recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and according to the officials from the Health Department, it is the lowest number of cases recorded in over last 80 days.
With the new cases the total count has now gone up to 54,438 and the active cases are 2,162.
The district also recorded four deaths, taking the total count to 462, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district. A total of 145 persons undergoing treatment at hospitals and COVID Care Centres or at home isolation, recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of discharges or recoveries has gone up to 51,814.According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, there are four very active clusters, 64 active ones, 248 are dormant and 627 have been de-notified.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath