District records 120 new cases, lowest in 80 days

Four persons succumb to coronavirus

The district recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and according to the officials from the Health Department, it is the lowest number of cases recorded in over last 80 days.

With the new cases the total count has now gone up to 54,438 and the active cases are 2,162.

The district also recorded four deaths, taking the total count to 462, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district. A total of 145 persons undergoing treatment at hospitals and COVID Care Centres or at home isolation, recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of discharges or recoveries has gone up to 51,814.According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, there are four very active clusters, 64 active ones, 248 are dormant and 627 have been de-notified.