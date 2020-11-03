District records 105 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 November 2020 00:19 IST

No deaths reported for the first time in three months

The district recorded 105 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 56,515, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

For the first time there was no deaths in the last three months.

“The district has been averaging 3 to 4 deaths on a daily basis since July and for the first time we had no deaths in the last 24 hours,” said a health official. This keep the cumulative death count to 479.

Coming to discharges, 155 persons undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and under home isolation, were declared free of the virus and discharged. This takes the total number of discharges to 54,142 and the number active cases has dipped to 1,894.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that there are six very active, 19 active and 294 dormant clusters in the district.

As many as 627 clusters were already de-notified by the district administration.