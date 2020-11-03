Visakhapatnam

District records 105 cases

Taking no chances: People waiting to undergo COVID tests at the ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district recorded 105 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 56,515, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

For the first time there was no deaths in the last three months.

“The district has been averaging 3 to 4 deaths on a daily basis since July and for the first time we had no deaths in the last 24 hours,” said a health official. This keep the cumulative death count to 479.

Coming to discharges, 155 persons undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and under home isolation, were declared free of the virus and discharged. This takes the total number of discharges to 54,142 and the number active cases has dipped to 1,894.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that there are six very active, 19 active and 294 dormant clusters in the district.

As many as 627 clusters were already de-notified by the district administration.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 12:20:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-records-105-cases/article33006698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY