District police start two skill development programmes for tribal youth

The Chintapalle Sub-division police, in association with ITDA Paderu, have started a new community policing initiative, Sankalpam, a 120-day skill development programme, where dropouts from various stages of education between age group of 18 and 30 years have been identified and being provided training in basic computer skills, English language, communication skills, mathematics and logical reasoning.

An orientation programme was organised as part of the programme here on Friday. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chintapalle, Vidhya Sagar Naidu, said that the main aim of the course is to train tribal youth in various skills.

He appealed to the students to work hard and utilise the training programme to do well in their lives. He said that the training, accommodation and food will be provided free of cost for the selected candidates. “We have started the batch with 50 youth and the police are also planning to start another batch based on the results,” he added.

Assistant commandant CRPF GK Veedhi, Devendra Naidu, and Assistant commandant CRPF Annavaram Kuldeep stressed the importance of education to the youth.

Meanwhile, another skill development programme was also started by the district police in which 30 youth were picked up and sent to the institute, where they will be given training on retail sales associate, manufacturing assistant and fitter mechanic jobs. The police said that training, food and accommodation will be provided free of cost. Once the candidate successfully completes the training, he/she would be provided a job with salary ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month.