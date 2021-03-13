District officials on high alert after 4 cases detected in schools

‘All steps being taken to prevent spread of coronavirus’

In the wake of four new COVID-19 cases being detected in a couple of schools in Gopalapatnam area of the city and some more cases in a few schools in the State, the Education Department is on high alert and taking all measures to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus in the schools in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana said that samples have been collected from about 2,200 children from schools for testing. Out of them, only four had tested positive.

“There is no need to panic, We have collected samples of those in contact with the affected children. All the students are asymptomatic,” he said.

District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy said that all the school headmasters and principals have been directed to ensure physical distancing, use of masks and hand sanitisers in the school premises. Only two students are being made to sit per bench, while classes with more strength are divided into sections, he said.

Random tests

The DEO said that apart from it, random tests are being conducted in all the schools in the district for both the students as well as teachers as a precautionary measure.

These tests would continue, he said.

It may be noted that last week also, two students from ZP High School, Thummapala of Anakapalle mandal had tested positive. The officials have immediately conducted tests to all the other students of the class. All the classrooms were sanitised immediately. The affected students are now recovering well, it was learnt.

After the incident and increase in number of COVID-19 cases from the district, parents are worried.

Meanwhile, several private schools and colleges are said to be flouting safety norms.

Some private schools are reportedly running classes with 40 students without any physical distancing.

Sanitisation is not properly taken up.

Many parents are fearing to send their children to schools in buses.

“Public transport has become very risky these days. Buses are being run in a packed condition after school/college hours. Auto-rickshaw drivers have started to ply with about 10 students in a vehicle ignoring all norms. Most of us are dropping the children to school or college,” K, Narayana, a parent from Arilova, said.

16 new cases

Meanwhile, the district reported 16 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,710 as on Friday morning. The number of active cases is now inching towards 100 from just 24 on March 1.

As on Friday morning, the number of active cases was 98. The death toll stands at 539 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 60,071 persons have recovered from the virus.