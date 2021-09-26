District officials gear up to face Cyclone Gulab

24/7 control rooms set up at various places, says Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has cancelled leaves of all the government employees and asked them to report to duty immediately in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. He has appointed constituency and mandal level Special Officers for monitoring and taking precautionary measures. He has asked the officers to visit their mandals allocated to them and prepare an action plan as precautionary measure.

The administration has also readied NDRF teams available at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, rescue teams of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and SDRF team of the Police Department, he said.

The Collector also asked the civil supplies officials to ensure stock of oils and gas be available in the district. He also instructed the civic body officials as well as Panchayat Raj officials to provide drinking water to households despite the storm without any interruption.

He also said that 24/7 control rooms were set up at various places including one at District Collector’s office and Sub-Collector’s office, Paderu. The control room contact numbers at the District Collector’s office are 0891-2590102, 0891-2750089 and 0891-2750090.

Meanwhile GVMC Commissioner G Srijana appealed to the citizens to be on alert in the wake of heavy rainfall. She also said that people can reach out to 1800 425 00009 or 0891-2869106 in case of any emergency. She also said that due to heavy winds, there are chances of electric poles, hoardings, trees and dilapidated boundary snapping down or crumbling and people should stay alert. She cautioned people to stay away from drains, which are likely to flow heavily.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao has instructed his police officials to be available for people in the wake of heavy rain predictions in the coming days. He also asked Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of coastal regions like Atchutapuram, Pudimadaka, Rambilli, Vadanarasapuram, Kothapatnam, Nakkapalle and a few other areas to visit fishermen villages and to sensitise them not to venture into the sea. Police officials interacted with the fishermen community in those villages here on Saturday and cautioned them about the cyclone.