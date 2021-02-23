District officials chalk out plans to handle spike in COVID cases

Measures have been put in place to screen passengers at airport: Special Officer

Based on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in a few States such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Kerala, the district administration and the health sector has chalked out plans to handle any increase in cases in the city and in the district.

Based on an advise from the Union government to airports, all measures to screen passengers have been put in place and doctors and health workers have been informed to resume COVID duty at short notice, if required, said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar.

Apprehending that the strain could be more potent and can increase the death, all the 22 category-A hospitals, which earlier served as COVID hospitals and subsequently denotified, have been put on alert.

“Though as now there is no cause for concern, as the cases in the district have come down drastically. But based on the recent spike in the five States and new strains surfacing, we have put ourselves on alert,” said Dr. Sudhakar. In the last 48 hours, the district recorded just four positive cases and the active cases have come down to 15. Only the new oncology block in KGH continues to serve as COVID hospital and there are just nine cases, as on Monday.

The Health Department officials also confirmed that the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory(VRDL) in KGH, is now equipped to handle around 6,000 tests on a daily basis. Apart from having sufficient RT-PCR machines, recruitment has been done for 12 data entry operators and nine lab technicians. “This apart, we can activate the 30 odd Truenat test machines and get all the testing centres operational in a short time,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

“Till date we have been able to keep the spread of the virus under check. The reduction of cases also have been gradual. But we need to be more cautious now and following the basic protocol of wearing a mask, keeping social distance and sanitising the hand regularly and maintaining personal hygiene continues to be the proven and tested approach to keep the virus at bay,” said Dr. Kothakota Raju, a senior pulmonologist.