District making rapid strides in various sectors, says Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2022 00:46 IST

Children steal the show with their spectacular performances

Patriotic songs, dances and cultural presentations by children of various schools were the highlight of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations organised by the district administration at the Police Parade Grounds here on Wednesday.

The presentation ‘Vande Maataram – Sundara Bharatam’ by children of the Government Queen Mary’s High School and the dance by ‘Ye Desamegina...yendhu kalidina …’ were the highlights of the event. Dhimsa dance by children of Pendurthy Santhipuram ZP High School, the ‘war demo’ by students of Pollocks School and Mallakhamb (pole gymnastics) on two poles by students of St. Peter’s High School were the other attractions. Girls and boys presented yoga, aerobics, boxing, kickboxing and karate, under the aegis of the District Sports Authority.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and other officials presented mementoes to the children. Earlier, Dr. Mallikarjuna unfurled the national flag and saluted it. He received the guard of honour from the police contingent. In his Republic Day address, the Collector briefed about the progress made by various departments in the district. He spoke on the welfare schemes introduced by the State government.

He said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has secured the 3-Star rating among ‘garbage-free’ cities and the top position in the country in the ‘gathering of public opinion’.

The district was one among 30 nominated among 113 districts in the country for the ‘Award of Excellence in District Skill Development Planning’ under AP State Skill Development Corporation(APSSDC), he said.

Tableaux, depicting the activities of various departments, were taken around the ground.