District library finally gets a place of its own

Nearly 10 years after being shifted from its own building, the District Central Library languishes in a congested building amid commercial businesses and cacophony. The library was functioning out of two-storied building of the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS) in its one acre land at Maharanipeta till a decade ago.

Though a sustained struggle involving various sections of people and intelligentsia, the Poura Grandhalayala Seva Samithi (PGSS) managed to realise the objective of restoring the land to the samstha.

Getting its own building constructed after taking possession of its own land may again take a long time. Until then, the wait by readers in general and youth and students in particular gets prolonged.

Persisting with its efforts, PGPS and the samithi have been able to get ‘no encumbrance’ certificate for the site from the Stamps and Registration Department by registering a Deed of Termination of Lease Agreement.

After a visit by Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, who is the person in charge of ZGS, a board was erected ‘This land belongs to ZGS’. Nearly after a decade, the ZGS has been able to assert its right over the land.

Land status

Meanwhile, a CRPF Battalion has been making use of the ZGS site for parking its vehicles. President of PGSS B.L. Narayana, who has relentlessly pursued the issue with the support other concerned individuals and people’s representatives, says: "With the site now restored, a building has to be constructed there. For that, the CRPF Battalion has to be given an alternative site. To avoid hardships to readers and make it more conducive for reading, it has to be shifted to spacious and better premises. In that direction, efforts have begun to locate it at VMRDA Building in Pithapuram Colony."

But how long it will take to get a building again is the moot question.

Infructuous saga

The infructuous saga of the ZGS site lease finally ending up without the building constructed had begun with the Director of Public Libraries entering into an agreement with Prathyusha Resources and Infra Private Limited, allegedly backed by an influential politician, for construction of integrated commercial and institutional development project in seven floors in February, 2010.

As per the lease-cum-development agreement on Build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis with the ZGS getting a total of 27,000 sft exclusively in the ground and first floors. Though the construction had to be completed in two years, it never actually began though the old building was demolished.

The Left parties launched protests. PGPS spearheaded an agitation, including signature campaign and public ballot, opposing the lease of ZGS land, raising the issue of ‘conflict of interest’ also.

Former Vice-Chancellor K.V. Ramana, the then MLC M. V. S. Sarma and former Union Secretary E. A. S. Sarma participated and supported the cause. The former IAS officer wrote detailed letters to successive Chief Secretaries from S.P. Tucker onwards on the issue.Finally, in 2014 during Governor’s rule the Government of Andhra Pradesh terminated the lease agreement.

However, the tussle between the lessee firm and ZGS continues with the former demanding a compensation of ₹4 crore and a five-member committee appointed by the government stating that the firm had to pay a penalty of ₹2 crore.