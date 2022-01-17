District-level oxygen war room to be set up in the Collectorate

It will monitor the need in hospitals and transportation, says Joint Collector

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has said that a district-level oxygen war room will be set up in the Collectorate to monitor the oxygen need in the hospitals and its transportation here. He was addressing a meeting on COVID preparedness here on Monday.

Joint Collector (Revenue & Civil Supplies), Transport Department official, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer, Deputy Director (Industries), District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS), Assistant Director (Drug Control), District IMA president, and some others will act as nodal officers in the war room, he said. G.P.S. trackers should be affixed to the oxygen supply tankers and their movement should be monitored, Mr. Venugopal Reddy said.

‘Oxygen Savers’

He instructed the officials to arrange teams under the banner ‘Oxygen Savers’ in every hospital, and the team would monitor the status of the oxygen usage in the hospital. The Joint Collector also asked the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO-i/c) S Vijaya Lakshmi, to take stock of occupied beds, including the ICU beds and ventilators from all the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the district.

He said that the officials should estimate the oxygen need and must ensure that there is no shortage in the hospitals by making all arrangements in advance. He enquired about the availability of oxygen concentrators, LMO tanks, D-type cylinders and oxygen refillers in the district.

DCHS Lakshmana Rao, District Revenue Officer P. Kishore, representatives from the Transport Department, IMA and the Industries Department attended the review meeting.