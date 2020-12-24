District gearing up to handle new COVID strain

Sumit Bhattacharjee

24 December 2020 00:57 IST

Those with travel history to UK, South Africa, Austria will be quarantined, says Special Officer

The district is gearing up to handle the new strain and the medical team at the airport has been instructed to check the tickets of all passengers, including of those travelling by connecting flights, to ascertain from where they are coming.

If found that they have a travel history from UK, South Africa or Austria, where the new strain has been found, they will quarantined, even if they are tested negative, said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

According to him, the strain has so far not been found in India and Visakhapatnam has not recorded the arrival of any passenger from the listed countries, so far.

Dr. Sudhakar also said that there is no need to be alarmed, as there is no evidence to suggest that the death rate has increased due to the new strain or the vaccine is not suitable.

“The strategy for vaccine and treatment remain unchanged and the only thing that we have to do is to adhere to the three basic protocols of wearing a mask, maintaining personal hygiene and keeping the social distance,” he said.

Doctors from KGH also pointed out that the virulence factor of the new strain is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on.

Institutes like CCMB and NIV is working on genome sequencing by testing the samples of patients suffering from COVID in different scenarios.

Dr. Sudhakar also said that the present testing method of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen holds good, but to know the variants, we need to go for genome sequencing, which can be done only in labs such as CCMB or NIV. “This will be done only if the virus continues to stay in the body for more than 10 or 14 days,” he said.

According to him, this is only a different strain and not a different virus and hence the testing and treatment protocol remains the same.

This is the first variant of the virus, which has been recognised and investigated, and has been named as VUI202012/01, where VUI stand as ‘variant under investigation’.

Genome sequencing of the new strain found in UK, Austria and South Africa has revealed that the new strain has 17 different variants and the notable variant is N501Y. “In this variant Asparagine, a non-essential amino acid, has been replaced by Tryrosine, another amino acid. Some amino acids such as Delta H69 and Delta H70, has been deleted and all these mutations have taken place in the spikes of the virus, thus increasing its spreading capacity by 70% more,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

Through the mutations in the spikes, the new strain can now easily finds its way into human respiratory track or the blood vessels.