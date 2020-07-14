District death toll mounts to 35 with six more fatalities

As many as 179 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 2,375 here on Tuesday. This is the biggest single-day spike in the cases so far. Six more persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 35. Meanwhile, 58 persons have been discharged after testing negative.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 1,124 and the number of persons discharged is 1,216.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V Sudhakar, 25 new clusters. including Andhra Kesari Nagar, Anjayya Colony, APHB Colony (PM Palem), BS Layout, Visalakshi Nagar, KK Agraharam, K Kotapadu and Nakkapalle were formed in the district.

There are 151 very active clusters, 183 active clusters and 122 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

The death rate has been a serious concern for the Health Department. As many as 30 deaths were reported in the last 11 days. It may be remembered that on July 3, five persons died in Visakhapatnam district and on July 14, the number has gone up to 35.

“Apart from two, almost all the persons who died in the district are above 60 years of age and have co-morbidities. The government has been working on seriously to reduce death rate by early treatment to high-risk patients,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Voluntary lockdown

Merchant associations from various areas have been voluntary restricting their timings due to increase in cases. After Kancharapalem Merchant Association, Poorna Market Merchant association on Tuesday announced that their shops would be closed by 2 p.m. every day till further notice.