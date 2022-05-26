District administration to plant 1 million saplings

The 75,000 saplings at the forest department’s nursery at Padil in Mangaluru is among the 9 lakh saplings available at eight nurseries of the department in Dakshina Kannada district for this year’s tree planting exercise. | Photo Credit: M. Raghava

The plantation programme would be held at government and private educational institutions, parks, housing layouts, vacant places