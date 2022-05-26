District administration to plant 1 million saplings

The plantation programme would be held at government and private educational institutions, parks, housing layouts, vacant places

The 75,000 saplings at the forest department’s nursery at Padil in Mangaluru is among the 9 lakh saplings available at eight nurseries of the department in Dakshina Kannada district for this year’s tree planting exercise. | Photo Credit: M. Raghava

On the occasion of World Environment Day scheduled on June 5, the district administration has decided to plant one million saplings, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna. He conducted a review meet with officials from various departments and said that the officials must chalk out action plan to make it a success. He said that on June 5, they would plant one lakh saplings and then from July 31, 9 lakh more saplings need to be planted, he said. The plantation programme would be held at government and private educational institutions, parks, housing layouts, vacant places, he said. Joint Collector, K.S. Viswanathan, DRO Srinivasa Murthy and others were present.