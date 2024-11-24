District administration starts arrangements for PM Modi’s tentative visit to Visakhapatnam on November 29

The district administration has initiated arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (tentative) tour of Visakhapatnam on November 29, 2024.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for India’s largest NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district. He will take part in the programme virtually from Andhra University Engineering College Grounds at Maddilapalem and later he would address a large public gathering. The BJP leaders from undivided Visakhapatnam have also been planning to organise a roadshow to give a grand reception to PM Modi.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police, Shankabratha Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar conducted a coordination meeting with all the MLAs, MPs and other public representatives at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (November 24, 2024.) During the meeting, the officials discussed the reception for the Prime Minister, roadshow, public meeting, seating arrangements, transportation and amenities to the public at the venue, receiving of VIPs from various places, security arrangements, accommodation etc.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad informed that arrangements are being made to accommodate Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Port Guest House and Hotel Novotel for the Governor. He said the Prime Minister will arrive at INS Dega on November 29 evening and will arrive at the venue AU Engineering College Grounds through aerial route. “If the Prime Minister arrives by road, roadshow may be organised from Tycoon Hotel Junction to SP Bungalow,” he said, adding that arrangements are being made in this regard.

As per the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will be arriving at the INS Dega at 3.40 p.m. If road route is allowed, he will travel through the Convent Junction, Railway Station, Sampath Vinayak Temple, Tycoon Hotel Junction, SP Bungalow, AU Engineering College Grounds. Roadshow is likely to be organised for a 500 metre Tycoon Hotel Junction to SP Bungalow, where he will greet the public. He is likely to reach the venue at 4.40 p.m. He will take part in the programme from 4.45 p.m. to 5 p.m. After Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister’s addresses, the PM will address the gathering from 5.25 p.m. He will leave the venue at 5.45 p.m.

MP M. Sribharat, Andhra Pradesh TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs PVGR Naidu, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu spoke. Senior police officials and officials of various departments attended.