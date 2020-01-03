District administration gears up to implement slew of welfare measures

The district administration is gearing up to implement a slew of welfare measures across a number of sectors, based on a directive from the Chief Minister.

To begin with the list of diseases under the Aarogyasri is being expanded from 1,259 to over 2,100.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the entire existing ambulance fleet of 68 vehicles will be removed to accommodate a 100-strong 104 and 108 ambulances. “The tender process has been set in motion and we will have the vehicles inducted by mid April,” he said.

The administration has also notified all government hospitals to use and supply drugs approved by the WHO only.

Under the Aarogyasri, we will give ₹225 per patient on a daily basis, undergoing treatment in government hospitals, up to a maximum of ₹ 5,000. “This is subject to doctors suggesting more hospitalisation,” said the District Collector.

According to him, the State government has sanctioned about 5,000 new health sub-centres and at least 500 will be located in Visakhapatnam district, with around 205 in the Agency area.

Digitised card

Steps are being taken to speed up the delivery of new Aarogyasri cards and the new card will come embedded with a QR code. “The QR code will be linked to the central database and on scanning it the patients medical history will display on screen. The process of digitisation of medical history is on, and this can be accessed from anywhere in India,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

The Aarogyasri card will now be accepted in about 150 super speciality hospitals located in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Confirming that the new rice card will not remove the existing ration cards, he said, “The CM has four priority cards: Pension, Rice, Aarogyasri and Jagan Anna Vasati Deevena (hostel fees). But this does not indicate that ration cards will become non-existent. They will continue to be operational,” he said.

On a priority basis, the pension card (YSR Pension Kanuka) will be given from February 1 and Amma Vodi will be launched from January 9.

Farmers’ suicide

The district administration has also identified nine farmers who have committed suicides and their family members are yet to receive the relief amount.

We have compiled a report based on data given by the District Crime Record Bureau from 2014 to 2109, and there are nine such cases in our district out of 556 across the State. On February 12, we will give the relief amount that has been enhanced to ₹7 lakh per case, said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Ryhtu Bharosa

Taking forward the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the district administration is in the process of finalising centres, where farmers can come and discuss agriculture related matters. “We will rope in experts from the nearest agriculture research centres to impart knowledge to the farmers and also have a counter to sell ISI marked fertilizers and pesticides,” he said.

Nadu-Nedu

Under Nadu-Nedu programme 1,234 schools will be developed in the first year and 5,000 over a period of three years. An amount of ₹320 crore has been sanctioned, said Mr. Vinay Chand.