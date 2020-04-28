Visakhapatnam

Distribution of masks begins in city

Giving priority to COVID-19 containment zones in the GVMC limits, distribution of masks to households began on Tuesday. The State government has decided to provide three masks to each citizen in the State free of cost as a protective measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 61.36 lakh masks are proposed to be distributed at the rate of three each to the 20.45 lakh residents living in 5.17 lakh dwellings in GVMC.

The distribution formally began with political leaders and Swamy Swarupanandendra of Sri Sarada Peetham giving them away earlier, according to Urban Community Development Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao.

