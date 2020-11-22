Distribution of food, essential items to the needy marks Service Day

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 November 2020 23:54 IST

A large number of Sathya Sai devotees take part in the activities

Distribution of food and essential items to the needy marked the Service Day, observed by various samithis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Visakhapatnam, on the eve of the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, on Sunday.

The Ukkunagaram samithi distributed ‘pulihora’ packets, blankets, saris, towels, ‘lungis’, jackets and dresses to needy people, construction workers and the destitute at Islampet, Madina Bagh, Devada, Desapatrunipalem, Narapaka, Duvvada, Narava, Mangalapalem, Paravada and Sathyasai Palem.

Men, women and youth volunteers of Ukkunagaram samithi participated in the programme. At a separate activity at Mother Theresa Orphanage Home, bed sheets, ‘ravva’ and vermicelli were distributed to the inmates and at the bus shelter near Ushodaya Junction by the Youth Wing volunteers.

The 95th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba will be celebrated, following the COVID-19 protocol, throughout the district on Monday.