Visakhapatnam

Distribution of food, essential items to the needy marks Service Day

Distribution of food and essential items to the needy marked the Service Day, observed by various samithis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Visakhapatnam, on the eve of the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, on Sunday.

The Ukkunagaram samithi distributed ‘pulihora’ packets, blankets, saris, towels, ‘lungis’, jackets and dresses to needy people, construction workers and the destitute at Islampet, Madina Bagh, Devada, Desapatrunipalem, Narapaka, Duvvada, Narava, Mangalapalem, Paravada and Sathyasai Palem.

Men, women and youth volunteers of Ukkunagaram samithi participated in the programme. At a separate activity at Mother Theresa Orphanage Home, bed sheets, ‘ravva’ and vermicelli were distributed to the inmates and at the bus shelter near Ushodaya Junction by the Youth Wing volunteers.

The 95th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba will be celebrated, following the COVID-19 protocol, throughout the district on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2020 11:57:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/distribution-of-food-essential-items-to-the-needy-marks-service-day/article33156528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY