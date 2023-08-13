Dispute over ‘affair’: minor girl, youth end lives at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam

August 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Gopalapatnam police have cracked the mystery behind the death of two persons, including a minor girl. The police have also arrested a 25-year-old youth, who was allegedly the reason behind the minor girl taking the extreme step. In the investigation, the police ascertained that dispute over love among the three was responsible for the deaths.

The deceased were identified as S Surya Prakash (25), a B. Tech student from Chandra Nagar.

On August 10, a minor girl, an Intermediate student, ended life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her residence at Gopalapatnam. The Gopalapatnam police have registered a case and recovered her mobile phone.

Again on August 11, the Government Railway Police have recovered a body of a youth near RRI cabin at Gopalapatnam and identified it as S Surya Prakash (25) from Chandra Nagar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order II) K Anand Reddy said that in their investigation, the Gopalapatnam police came to know that the minor girl was allegedly in love with a youth named L. Sai Kumar from Indira Nagar. Sai Kumar allegedly married the girl by tying the knot in a hotel, around six months ago. In the meantime, for the last three months ago, the girl had developed a close relationship with another youth named Surya Prakash. Sai Kumar was upset about it, and used to enquire about it.

On August 9, there was a dispute between Sai Kumar, Surya Prakash and the girl. The police have learnt that the girl had allegedly informed Sai Kumar that she likes Surya Prakash. Sai Kumar allegedly started harassing and abusing the girl over phone.

“We have confirmed that the girl had ended life unable to bear the harassment from Sai Kumar and have arrested the accused,” said Mr. Anand Reddy.

After the death of the minor girl, Surya Prakash also ended life by jumping before a running train at Gopalapatnam. His body was found on August 11. Government Railway Police registered a case. The accused Sai Kumar was sent to remand. Those with suicidal tendencies can contact helpline 100.

