Discussions held on metro rail

New DPR to be prepared for a stretch of nearly 140 km

District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Saturday had discussions on the proposed metro rail project with officials of the Amarvati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC).

The discussions assume significance in the wake of the State government cancelling the earlier single, financial bid and calling for a fresh detailed project report.

The new DPR will be prepared for a stretch of nearly 140 km from Anakapalle to Bhogapruam and two more corridors. Earlier, it was proposed for 42.55 km- from the Steel Plant to Kommadi.

AMRC Managing Director N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy and Deputy Chief General Manager G. Panduranga Rao made a presentation. Various rail systems were discussed, according to an official statement. AMRC will take up the task of appointing a new consultant for the fresh DPR.

