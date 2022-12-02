‘Discontinuation of ART, irregular use leading to complications among AIDS patients’

December 02, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On an average, 26 to 30 new HIV infections are being reported in Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, not even half of them are taking ART (Anti Retroviral Therapy) properly, Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a noted physician, has said.

Delivering the keynote address at a seminar organised on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dr. Surya Rao said that though the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have been supplying the ART drugs, half of them were not using them regularly. This is a dangerous practice that can result in heart attacks at an early age, meningitis, weight loss and diarrhoea, Dr. Surya Rao warned.

He spoke on the growing consumption of alcohol, drugs and intravenous injections among youth in the age gap of 18 to 30 years, as well as a trend of sharing multiple sexual partners — which pose a great risk of contracting HIV-AIDS. The use of condoms has declined by 10% to 15% as compared to a decade ago, according to the findings of a new study.

He opined that the government should organise awareness programmes not only on World AIDS Day but also at periodic intervals for different groups like migrant workers, construction workers and college students to sensitise them on safe sex, safe needle use, safe blood transmission and safe parenthood.

Dr. Surya Rao underlined the need to dispel the stigma among the general public surrounding HIV/AIDS patients and felt that celebrities should come forward to play a role in this regard. He appreciated the gesture of District Collector A. Mallikarjuna for having breakfast with HIV patients.

