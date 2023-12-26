ADVERTISEMENT

Discom engineer caught accepting ₹60K bribe in Vizag

December 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB-Visakhapatnam) caught red-handed an assistant engineer (AE) of APEPDCL while the latter was accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for doing an official favour, here on Tuesday, according to a ACB press release.

A few individuals from Akkayyapalem approached assistant engineer, APEPDCL-Dondaparthy section, B. Suresh seeking electric meters for their four flats. Mr. Suresh reportedly demanded ₹80,000 for the work. Annoyed by this, the applicants approached the ACB, which laid a trap following a probe.

On Tuesday, the ACB sleuths caught the AE while he was accepting an advance of ₹60,000 from the applicants near DRM office area, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US