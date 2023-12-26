GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discom engineer caught accepting ₹60K bribe in Vizag

December 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB-Visakhapatnam) caught red-handed an assistant engineer (AE) of APEPDCL while the latter was accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for doing an official favour, here on Tuesday, according to a ACB press release.

A few individuals from Akkayyapalem approached assistant engineer, APEPDCL-Dondaparthy section, B. Suresh seeking electric meters for their four flats. Mr. Suresh reportedly demanded ₹80,000 for the work. Annoyed by this, the applicants approached the ACB, which laid a trap following a probe.

On Tuesday, the ACB sleuths caught the AE while he was accepting an advance of ₹60,000 from the applicants near DRM office area, the press release said.

