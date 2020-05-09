Visakhapatnam

Discharged patient tests positive again

Not lowering guard: Naval personnel enforcing the lockdown in a red zone area near Poorna Market in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

‘Earlier, he tested negative thrice’

Probably for the first time in the State, a COVID-19 patient who was discharged from the hospital after testing negative, tested positive again in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials from the Health Department, the 30-year-old man from Railway New Colony area who had a travel history to Mumbai had tested COVID-19 positive in March.

Subsequently, four of his close contacts also tested positive. In April, he was discharged from the hospital, so were the other members gradually.

On Friday, he along with one of his close contacts, a 18-month old baby, tested COVID-19 positive in the rapid tests.

“It is yet to be ascertained how this man had got infected with coronavirus. Earlier, when the Health Department officials conducted tests, the 18-month old baby was tested negative. Now the baby and the man tested positive.

It is yet to be known whether the baby had infected the man or the man was infected by coming in contact with any other person,” said an official.

He also said that the doctors had earlier discharged the person only after he tested negative thrice.

