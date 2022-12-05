Direct Social Welfare Department to construct vocational training institute and hostel on allotted land, JSP Corporator urges Visakhapatnam District Collector

December 05, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has appealed to the District Collector to direct the Social Welfare Department to take up construction of a vocational training institute and hostel for weaker sections on the land allotted to it in Survey no. 75/4 at Siripuram.

Mr. Peethala Murthy submitted a memorandum to the Collector at the ‘Spandana’ programme here on Monday.

The JSP leader noted that the State government had issued G.O. no. 99 on January 31, 1999 allotting 3,600 square yards of land to the department. The government had issued orders directing the department to utilise funds from the ST Sub-Plan for construction of the training centre and hostel. However, no buildings have been constructed on the said land till date.

The department had even failed to construct a boundary wall to protect the land due to which some land grabbers occupied it and applied to the government seeking permission to allow construction. He alleged that the land grabbers had obtained Transferable Development Rights (TDR) from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for part of the land. The silence of the Social Welfare Department on the issue was giving rise to suspicions he alleged.

The JSP leader said that the Social Welfare Department should take possession of the land and utilise it for construction of the training institute and hostel.

‘Cancel TDRs’

In a separate memorandum to the Collector, Mr. Murthy demanded cancellation of the TDR s issued on the Convention of Baptist Churches of Northern Circars (CBCNC) Church land in Survey no. 75 3, 4 at Siripuram. He appealed to the Collector to cancel the TDR s and initiate action against the officials concerned, who had flouted the guidelines.