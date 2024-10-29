GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Direct daily train from Visakhapatnam to Kanniyakumari demanded

Members of district railway users association appealed to Prime Minister and Railway Minister for the connectivity

Published - October 29, 2024 04:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanniyakumari District Railway Users Association (KKDRUA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide a daily direct train from Visakhapatnam to Kanniyakumari in view of the significant demand on this route.

At present, there is no daily dedicated train service to Visakhapatnam from southern Tamil Nadu. The trains currently operating on this sector are long-distance services with very limited reservation quotas for passengers bound for Visakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister of India recently visited Kanniyakumari and meditated at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. This historical event has significantly increased the popularity of Kanniyakumari. Tamil Nadu, known as the ‘Land of Temples’, boasts 33,000 ancient temples, many of which are among the largest Hindu temples in India, KKDRUA president SR Sreeram and secretary P. Edward Jeni said in a statement on Monday.

They sought extension of the 22870/22869 and 22802/22801 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Express to Kanniyakumari and convert the Visakhapatnam–Kanniyakumari into a daily service via Villupuram, Tiruchchirapalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, which is a double-tracked and electrified high-density route that will generate more income.

They noted that the demand was being made since long and sought early action on the issue.

