February 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A diploma second-year student reportedly ended her life on Monday in her hostel under PM Palem Police Station limits here. The body was shifted to KGH for post-mortem. The police registered a case. The police said that they were yet to ascertain the reasons behind her extreme step. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.