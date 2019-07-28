Digitise all particulars of VMRDA lands, officials told

An internal committee comprising officials of officials of the Planning, Estate and Engineering will be appointed to work in close coordination, Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao has said.

At a meeting with officials of the Estate wing on Saturday, he said all particulars of lands belonging to the VMRDA should be digitised, maps prepared and compare it with the Web Land system of the government. He instructed officials concerned to submit details and status of the court cases.

Estate Officer D. Raju explained the details of the Panchagramala issue, landpooling and that of the land at Vepagunta.