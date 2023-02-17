ADVERTISEMENT

Digital technologies contributing immensely to animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sectors in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister Seediri Appalaraju

February 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Sonar and GPS devices are being used to identify locations where fish resources are available in abundance and inform the fishermen’

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju has said that the Global Tech Summit has provided the State government an excellent opportunity to showcase Visakhapatnam, which is poised to become the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, as a technology hub.

Addressing the delegates on the second day of the two-day Global Tech Summit, being organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Friday, Dr. Appalaraju said that the adoption of digital technologies by the State government in the areas of animal husbandry, dairy farming and fisheries has provided ample opportunities to Andhra Pradesh for the promotion of these sectors.

Citing an example, he said that artificial insemination of cows and buffaloes was being done for the past several decades. However, the following of outdated procedures was resulting in low success rate of only 28 to 30%. The introduction of digital applications has improved the success rate up to 40% and ensured production of more calves with lesser investment. Sex sorting has also been made possible and more female calves could be produced to increase milk output.

The Minister said that the adoption of embryo transfer technology has helped in promoting breeds like Ongole and Murra breeds. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh was in the forefront in the adoption of technology in aquaculture development. Sonar and GPS devices were being used to identify locations, where fish resources were available in abundance and inform the fishermen. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the number one State in the country in the export of shrimp and fish seed, he said.

The inaugural session was followed by technical sessions, which were held throughout the day.

