Digital summit begins

Engineering students were asked to improve their employment quotient by learning about new technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cyber security and analytics at the inaugural of digital summit on Wednesday.

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao, IT Association of AP president Ravi Eswarapu, IBM vice president Gopal Pingali, Prof. P.S. Avadhani, principal of AU College of Engineering and Subhasha Ranjan of Nividia Corporation were present.

The summit is conducted by the Miracle Software, which has two units at Rushikonda and Bhogapuram, in collaboration with IT Department and AP Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA), Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA).

The experts from various fields advised the student-delegates, who attended from all the 13 districts of the State, to act smart and keep on learning in an age where disrupting technologies were creating new challenges.

“There is no shortcut to success. To chant success mantra, you have to be good at database and programming skills,” Eswarapu, former centre head of Tech Mahindra, said.

As part of the summit, a hackathon will be conducted among 120 youngsters short-listed among 600 who took part in the preliminary. Mr. Prasad said they would reward best developers to create apps for solving problems faced by the IT companies.

Lab and tech talks will be conducted on upcoming technologies on Hill No. 2 at Rushikonda on December 14 and 15, citizen-heck on December 16 and a mega job fair on December 17.