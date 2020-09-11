Digital haemoglobin meters distributed to detect anaemia

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 23:37 IST

Training session conducted for programme officers on their use

The government has distributed digital haemoglobin meters under the ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ scheme for detection of anaemia. Children in the 5 to 18 years age group, women in the 20 to 49 years age group and pregnant women would be screened, according to the District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi.

A total of 19,778 meters were sanctioned to the district. A training session on the use of the meters was conducted for the programme officers on Friday. The training for medical officers and staff would be completed by September 17 after which screening of individuals in the target groups would be done.

A meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques(prohibition of sex selection) Act, 1994 and Rules 1996, was held under the auspices of Dr. Vijayalakshmi on Friday.

The meeting discussed the need for strict implementation of the rules for prohibition of sex determination tests. The members had made a study of the proportion of women and men mandal-wise in the district and gave suggestions for reducing the difference. They suggested working with NGOs in this regard.