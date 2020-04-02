Differently-abled man donates pension for relief activities

The COVID-19 relief operations have been drawing a good response from all walks of life, with the high and mighty and the citizens contributing to relief funds.

A differently-abled person from Jalluru in Kota Uratla mandal of Visakhapatnam district has contributed his welfare pension of ₹3000 towards the relief operations.

“At a time when the entire country is enduring a crisis situation, it is my duty to contribute towards the relief activities,” said Koncha Venkata Ramana Murthy.

He handed over cheques for ₹1,000 each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Narsipatnam.

NSTL’s gesture

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) distributed food packets to homeless persons at Simhachalam railway station and in the places nearby NAD Junction.

NSTL Director O.R. Nandagopan, along with his wife Lalitamai Nandagopan, and other officers participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, along with party colleagues Paidiraju, S.K. Rahaman and A. Vimala, distributed 5 kg rice each to 150 needy families at Arilova on Thursday.

The Hotel Park also distributed about 150 food packets to the needy and the police personnel on duty on the stretch between Siripuram and city railway station.