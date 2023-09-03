Differently-abled children take part in Special Olympics in Visakhapatnam

September 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Differently-abled children from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts participated in various sports and games organised as a part of the annual sports meet – Special Olympics - by the JCI Vizag at the Police Barracks here on September 3 (Sunday). This is the 19th edition of the Special Olympics organised by the JCI Vizag.

Differently-abled students from 20 schools and organisations took part in various events such as shot put, discus throw, javelin, running, relay race, and softball which were held in various categories—below 12 years, 12-20 years and above 21 years for both boys and girls. Children presented cultural performances.

Recitation of the national anthem in sign language by the hearing-impaired students, Navy March Past and Children’s fashion show were among the highlights of the event.

Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited Managing Director Sambasiva Rao attended the event as the chief guest, while renowned skater Rana Uppalapati was the guest of honour. GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and GITAM president M. Sribharat attended the valedictory.

Founder of the Special Olympics, Prakash Kochar, said that though there had been a considerable rise in the number of participants there was still a need to foster the talent of these special students.

JCI Vizag president B. Prabhakar and secretary Srikavya said that winners in all categories were awarded medals and all the participants were given certificates.