Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will participate in ‘Dial your Mayor’ programme on June 28. According to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, the programme will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and citizens having grievances can call on the toll-free number 1800-4250-0009.
‘Dial Your Mayor’ on Monday
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 27, 2021 19:43 IST
