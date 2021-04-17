Dial Your Mayor on April 19

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will be taking part in Dial Your Mayor, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 19 (Monday). She would also take part in Spandana programme from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The new Mayor will be taking part in the programmes for the first time after taking charge.