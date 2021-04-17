Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will be taking part in Dial Your Mayor, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 19 (Monday). She would also take part in Spandana programme from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The new Mayor will be taking part in the programmes for the first time after taking charge.
Dial Your Mayor on April 19
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 17, 2021 21:08 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 17, 2021 21:08 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 9:09:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/dial-your-mayor-on-april-19/article34345985.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story