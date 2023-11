November 27, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said that ‘Dial Your Mayor’ will be conducted by the corporation on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Public having grievances can call 180042500009 toll-free No. To speak to the Mayor. Meanwhile, ‘Jagananna Ki Chebudam’ (Spandana) will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People having grievances on various civic issues can submit their representations, he said.

