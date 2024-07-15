ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dial 1912’ to avail power connection for borewells

Published - July 15, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Interested persons, especially farmers, can dial 1912 if they want electrical connection for their new borewell, informed Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvitej Immadi in a press release, here on Monday.

He added that this facility would be applicable to farmers in all the five operation circles of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Eluru under its new registration system — dial 1912.

Farmers must have their Aadhaar number, pattadar passbook, survey number and caste certificate for SC and ST categories. They can contact the Discom directly by dialing 1912 without going around the village secretariat offices, Mee Seva Centres or local electricity offices, he added.

