‘Dial 100 service will ensure prompt response in emergency’

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao called upon the public, especially women in distress, to dial the helpline number 100 and get police assistance.

Mr. Ranga Rao inspected the ‘Dial 100 Control Room’ at the Visakhapatnam District Police Office on the instructions of the Director General of Police (DGP), here on Monday. “People should not hesitate to dial the helpline number whenever they sense that something untoward is likely to happen. The ‘’Dial 100’ will responded promptly to the distress calls,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction at the prompt response and timely action of the staff, the DIG said that calls received by the ‘Dial 100 Control Room’ would be immediately connected to the local Sub-Inspector through conference call and if, the SI was not available for any reason, it would be connected to the policemen on duty at the local police station, while recording the call.

The staff at the police station would immediately alert the Blue Colts, Highway Mobile and allied teams. On reaching out to the victim, the police would inform the control room. The higher authorities would be kept informed about the entire process. “The District Police Control Room has received 1,886 calls so far this year. These include ganja smuggling cases, eve teasing and road accidents,” he said.

Mahila Mitra

The DIG appealed to women of all political parties to enroll active members of Mahila Mitra and bring to the notice of the police, whenever they come across injustice being done to women in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Visakha Rural) Attada Babujee received 23 petitions during the ‘Spandana’ programme on Monday. A total of 43 complaints were received from across the district. The SP issued instructions to the police officers concerned to initiate prompt action on them.