Diagnostic lab opens in Vizag
Aster Labs, the diagnostic wing of Aster DM Healthcare, has opened its pathology lab at Maddilapalem on Thursday.
The lab will soon be equipped to perform COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and will provide accurate results in less than 12 hours to patients. Patients can also avail home collection services by calling on landline no. 0891-2726689, according to a statement issued by the lab.
