Dharmasri promises to protect interests of farmers

Chodavaram MLA-elect Karanam Dharmasri has said that he would strive for the development of the constituency and to protect the interests of paddy and sugarcane farmers.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Vizag Journalists’ Forum (VJF) on Sunday, Mr. Dharmsri alleged that the Telugu Desam government had neglected the welfare of farmers.

He underlined the need to develop dairy industry in Chodavaram.

He also promised to strive for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central school) at Chodavaram for the benefit of the people from poor financial background, who were not in a position to afford to enrol their children in private schools.

Four-lane road

The MLA-elect spoke on the need to lay four-lane roads from Anakapalle to Paderu to foster the development of the region. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the development of Visakhapatnam on all fronts. VJF representatives S. Durga Rao, R. Nagaraj Patnaik, MSR Prasad and Divakar were among those who were present on the occasion.