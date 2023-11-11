ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanvatari birth anniversary celebrations organised in Visakhapatnam

November 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two eminent Ayurveda doctors felicitated on the occasion

The Hindu Bureau

The birth anniversary celebrations of Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda, were celebrated on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day, by the Sri Prakash Ayush Charitable & Research Trust. Founder Ch. V. K. Narasimha Rao performed the Dhanvantri homa with the Vedic scholars chanting the sacred verses. Two eminent Ayurveda doctors, Medical Director & Founder of the renowned Poonthottam Ayurvedashram in Kerala P.M.S Ravindranadh and C.E.O, Saigram Ayurveda Hospital & Research Institute in Coimbatore Alapati Rajendra Prasad, were felicitated on the occasion for their contribution to Ayurveda.

