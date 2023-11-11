Dhanvatari birth anniversary celebrations organised in Visakhapatnam

November 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The birth anniversary celebrations of Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda, were celebrated on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day, by the Sri Prakash Ayush Charitable & Research Trust. Founder Ch. V. K. Narasimha Rao performed the Dhanvantri homa with the Vedic scholars chanting the sacred verses. Two eminent Ayurveda doctors, Medical Director & Founder of the renowned Poonthottam Ayurvedashram in Kerala P.M.S Ravindranadh and C.E.O, Saigram Ayurveda Hospital & Research Institute in Coimbatore Alapati Rajendra Prasad, were felicitated on the occasion for their contribution to Ayurveda.