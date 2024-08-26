Dhanamjaya Rao takes charge as the new Registrar of Andhra University

Andhra Univesity’s Geology Department Professor E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao took charge as the new 15th Registrar (regular) of the univerity here on Monday. Previously, he was the Dean of International Affairs.

Prof. Rao has taken charge in place of Prof. N. Kishore Babu who has been appointed as Rector of the university.

With 31 years of teaching experience and 10 years of administrative experience in various capacities, Prof. Rao was considered by the management for the post of the Registrar. The in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Shasibhushana Rao appointed him.

Prof. Rao has previous experience of working as Registrar and the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University. He was instrumental in significantly increasing the number of international students at the university from 100 to 1,200 and attracting students from 60 countries.

