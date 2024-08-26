ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanamjaya Rao takes charge as the new Registrar of Andhra University

Published - August 26, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

E. Dhanamjaya Rao | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Univesity’s Geology Department Professor E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao took charge as the new 15th Registrar (regular) of the univerity here on Monday. Previously, he was the Dean of International Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Rao has taken charge in place of Prof. N. Kishore Babu who has been appointed as Rector of the university.

With 31 years of teaching experience and 10 years of administrative experience in various capacities, Prof. Rao was considered by the management for the post of the Registrar. The in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Shasibhushana Rao appointed him.

Prof. Rao has previous experience of working as Registrar and the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University. He was instrumental in significantly increasing the number of international students at the university from 100 to 1,200 and attracting students from 60 countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US