DGP reviews law and order situation in district

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang presenting DGP Commendation DISC award to Visakhapatnam SP B. Krishna Rao in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 00:35 IST

He ‘enquires’ about the recent exchange of fire at Theegalametta

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang conducted a review meet with the police officials here on Friday. Mr. Sawang, who is on a two-day visit to the city, interacted with all officers above ACP rank at the police conference hall. The DGP reviewed law and order situation, crime and also issues related to traffic in the city.

He also reviewed about the functioning of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and steps being taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the second wave in the city. The DGP was brief about the situation through presentation by respective heads.

Earlier, Mr. Sawang visited the Greyhounds headquarters at Thotlakonda and took stock of the facilities at the training centre. He also enquired about the recent exchange of fire at Theegalametta village under Koyyuru police station limits, in which six Maoists were killed, it was learnt. The DGP also appreciated Greyhounds Chief R.K. Meena and other officials for their work. He later inaugurated a building block on the premises. In the evening, Mr. Sawang had given DGP’s Commendation Disc awards to the police officials in Visakhapatnam district for their efforts during the year 2020. From the district police, 13 policemen, including Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, Inspector of G.K Veedhi police station K. Muralidhar and Sub Inspector of Anakapalle police station (Rural) P Ramakrishna Rao, received the award from the DGP. From the city police, as many as 16 police personnel, including ACP Prem Kajal from the city Disha wing, received the awards. DIG Visakha Range L.K.V. Ranga Rao, SPs of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and other police officials were present.