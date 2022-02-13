DGP reviews arrangements for Presidential Fleet Review and Milan in Visakhapatnam

February 13, 2022 23:56 IST

‘The two prestigious events should be organised successfully’

Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang took part in a review meeting on the security arrangements for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan 2022 scheduled to be held later this month in the city on Sunday.

Officials from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the police gave a detailed presentation over the arrangements being made for the events. Mr. Sawang gave some suggestions. He also said that the two prestigious events should be organised succesfully without any issues, for which the officials should coordinate and work hard.

Additional D-G (Law & Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Additional D-G (Greyhounds) R.K Meena, and Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Meena were among those who attended the programme.