‘Deworming Day’ to be observed on August 20 in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 12, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Each of the total 5,20,891 students aged between 1-19 years in the district will have to take one Albendazole pill as part of the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad | Photo Credit: File Photo

August 20 (Tuesday) will be observed as ‘Deworming Day’ and the staff of all the Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges should actively participate in the programme, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad informed on Monday.

There are 5,20,891 students aged between 1-19 years in the district, he said, adding that to reach 100% achievement in the drive, each student would have to take one Albendazole tablet.

Albendazole is an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of various parasitic worm infections, and nearly 6 lakh pills have been kept ready for this programme, informed District Medical and Health Department officials.

